Marion, TX

Friday 5-13 Sportscast & Schedule/ Thursday Result

By Mike McBride
seguintoday.com
 4 days ago

Marion baseball lost to Columbus 3-2, 3A area playoffs Game 1 (Columbus...

seguintoday.com

seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County warns drivers to watch out for motorcyclists

(Seguin) – The month of May is the traditional start of riding season. With motorcycles more prevalent on local roadways, Guadalupe County leaders are doing their part to help keep riders safe. Members of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month. Texas has been...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Journalism with integrity

(Seguin) — It all started with a single headline: “Editorial: Resign Senator Cruz. Your lies cost lives ––” An inflammatory statement, to say the least. Throughout six more editorials, Seguin native Lisa Falkenberg and the rest of the Houston Chronicle’s editorial board made the case that widespread voter fraud, as portrayed by state leadership, was false.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

GVEC, customers, help to power up local non-profit groups

(Seguin) — Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC) and its members continue to show their support for non-profit organizations in the area. GVEC recently released its list of Power Up community grant recipients. Nine non-profit groups were awarded grants earlier this spring. According to GVEC, the latest contributions came to...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Fresh new stories for May

The May issue of Seguin Today is officially on shelves around town! This month’s magazine is packed full of great stories, photos and more. Our first feature explores the world of antiques and how modern thinking, mixed with a little bit of creativity, defines how people use antiques in their homes. Local aficionados Ana Nieto of Traveling Gypsy and Betsy Cuvelier of Austin Street Vintage share personal stories and advice to get you started on a new antique adventure. This month’s cover story introduces you to a man you may already know, Ernie Perez, as you take a deep dive into his lifelong career as a master barber. All that and more in the May issue.
SEGUIN, TX

