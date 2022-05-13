Friday 5-13 Sportscast & Schedule/ Thursday Result

The May issue of Seguin Today is officially on shelves around town! This month’s magazine is packed full of great stories, photos and more. Our first feature explores the world of antiques and how modern thinking, mixed with a little bit of creativity, defines how people use antiques in their homes. Local aficionados Ana Nieto of Traveling Gypsy and Betsy Cuvelier of Austin Street Vintage share personal stories and advice to get you started on a new antique adventure. This month’s cover story introduces you to a man you may already know, Ernie Perez, as you take a deep dive into his lifelong career as a master barber. All that and more in the May issue.

