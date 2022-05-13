ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Teen witnesses withholding info on post-prom shooting, police say

By Natalie Paynter
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the prom after-party shooting that left three Roosevelt High School students injured.

Sergeant Paul Parizek with DMPD said earlier in the week they had a lot of momentum in the case including forensic leads and information from interviews, but now they are coming to a bit of a standstill.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a home in the linden-heights neighborhood. There were about 200 people inside when gunfire broke out, and police believe there is more than one shooter.

Hearings for accused killers of Fairfield teacher reopen emotional scars in town

DMPD continues to piece together evidence and says their detectives are in a good spot, but they sense that there may be some information from witnesses that they’re not receiving.

“What we’re hearing now is that there’s hesitation from some of the witnesses to share information with us that would help us move this along. And we understand that people are frightened. It’s a terrifying experience. But the best way to keep people safe and to keep this from happening, again, is to help us put those folks in jail who are responsible for this,” said Sgt. Parizek.

As the investigation continues, DMPD wants anyone who has information to contact the department.

