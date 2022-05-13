ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Letter: Further proof of the compassion of Somerset County

By Virginia Malcom
 4 days ago
With tears in my eyes I must write that the story about Vlada (Honcharuk, the Ukrainian exchange student in Berlin) is arguably the best local report I have read in my 18 years of subscribing to the Daily American.

A few days ago I saved the article titled "Relief for Ukrainians," wherein I read that the Somerset Rotary Club had raised $12,048 for the refugees. I was so impressed, prior to that report, when the group to which I belong, The League for Human Decency, will likely have raised almost $2,000 at the end of our effort for Ukraine. Now comes word of this outstanding effort made by Berlin high school students.

This is a far cry from a letter published in March from someone who attested that Somerset County didn't care about the plight of the Ukrainian people.

Wow! We must continue to do what we can to help those who have suffered at the hands of Vladimir Putin. Long live democracy and may we never forget how lucky we are to live under one!

Virginia Malcolm

Somerset

