Knoxville, TN

2 people hurt after a traffic collision in downtown Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

On Thursday morning, two people were hospitalized following a traffic collision involving a school bus number 36 and a Jeep in downtown Knoxville. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at West Church Avenue and Gay Street at about 6:00 a.m. [...]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fct0HzV00
