Fisher Catholic retires Ben Thimmes’ No. 11 baseball jersey

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

LANCASTER — Ben Thimmes was a standout athlete at Fisher Catholic during his playing days. The Fisher Catholic baseball field has already been renamed in his honor, and during a recent Fisher Catholic baseball Alumni game, his No. 11 jersey was retired.

Thimmes, a 1995 graduate of Fisher Catholic, passed away in 2016 of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He was 39 years old.

His son Benjamin threw out the first pitch at the alumni game with his mother Sarah, his sister Sophie, as well as Ben’s parents, Leo and Jane, and Ben’s brother Luke surrounding him. The pitch was caught by Ben’s high school coach Scott Burke.

While at Fisher Catholic, Thimmes was an outstanding football and baseball player, as well as a National Merit Scholar. After attending and graduating from Notre Dame, Thimmes returned to Fisher Catholic as a teacher and a coach.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fisher Catholic retires Ben Thimmes’ No. 11 baseball jersey

Sports
