Upper Midwest storms: Photos, videos capture hurricane-force wind gusts slamming region

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A destructive storm system brought up to 100 mph wind gusts to the Upper Midwest on Thursday, slamming the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska, along with parts of Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post. National Weather Service forecasters are trying to determine whether the system was a derecho, which the agency defines as “a very long-lived and damaging thunderstorm” with wind gusts over 58 mph and a damage swath of at least 240 miles.

Forecasters, news outlets and other witnesses flocked to social media to share photos and videos of the storm. Here are some of those posts:

1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Video by @NWSSiouxFalls, Twitter

2. Nebraska

Video by @coachgabel23, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSHastings

3. Chanhassen, Minnesota

Photo by @NWSTwinCities, Twitter

4. Western Minnesota

Photo by @JonMarkuson, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSTwinCities

5. South Dakota

Photo by @argusleader, Instagram

6. Columbus, Nebraska

Photo by @Instantrain, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSOmaha

7. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Photo by @EEWoodiel, Twitter

