ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Plea deal offered for woman in Florida teen’s machete death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — A woman accused of participating in the machete killing of a South Florida teen almost seven years ago is prepared to take a plea deal that would allow her to avoid a life sentence, her attorney told a judge.

Desiray Strickland was 19 when she and four others were arrested following the June 2015 death of 17-year-old Jose Amaya Guardado. Police said he was hacked to death and buried in a shallow grave in Homestead.

“I did not kill that boy, I promise!” Strickland screamed at a Miami-Dade detective in a police interrogation video.

But on Wednesday in Miami, Strickland’s attorney told Circuit Judge Cristina Miranda she plans to plead guilty to conspiracy to murder, which could send her to prison for 15 years, the Miami Herald reported.

“We were hoping to do (the plea deal) today, but some terms were changed and she wanted to discuss them with her mother and father,” attorney Scott Sakin told the Herald.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for late June. Strickland remains in jail.

Strickland and four others were indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors said they killed Guardado, who was a fellow student at the Homestead Job Corps, a federally run residential school for at-risk youth.

Prosecutors said Strickland’s boyfriend, Kaheem Arbelo, swung the blows that killed Guardado, and in 2017 the state attorney’s office decided to seek the death penalty for him but not the other four defendants.

Police said Strickland and Arbelo had sex in the woods after the boy’s body was buried. And witnesses told detectives that Strickland “complained that she had missed the first series of machete strikes because she had walked away for a few minutes to urinate in the woods,” a arrest report said.

Authorities believe the teen was killed over a debt owed to Arbelo, who was a suspected drug dealer.

Fellow students Jonathan Lucas, Christian Colon and Joseph Michael Cabrera were also charged in Jose’s death, records show.

Arbelo, Lucas and Colon confessed when they were detained in August 2015, police said.

Lucas and Cabrera pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in 2020. Lucas was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years’ probation. Cabrera received less punishment, the newspaper reported.

Arbelo and Colon have both been detained since August 2015, and are still awaiting trial.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
Homestead, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police Interrogation#Violent Crime#Ap#Circuit#The Miami Herald#The Homestead Job Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

899K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy