NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle in New Orleans and sped off with a woman on the hood. New Orleans Police Department says they arrested Austin Levalley, 38, after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Detectives saw a woman holding onto the hood of the car going through the area. They approached it and as they did, Levalley fled the area. The detective chased him and eventually caught him.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO