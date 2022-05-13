Abeona Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Friday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $346,000 in the period.

