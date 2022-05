A portion of the sidewalk along West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street was closed over the weekend to make repairs after bricks fell off a nearby building. According to Johnson City Chief Building Official Jeff Canon, the decision was made to close the sidewalk and one lane of West State of Franklin after several bricks fell from the building at 204 W. State of Franklin Road and into the roadway last weekend. While the lane is expected to re-open soon, the sidewalk will remain closed while the property owner makes necessary repairs.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO