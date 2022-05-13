ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, TX

Reward Offered To Find Prison Escapee & Visitation Is Suspended At 43 TDCJ Units

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the search continues for a state prison escapee in Leon County, the state prison system (TDCJ) has suspended visitation at 43 units until further notice. Social media from the department of criminal justice told those planning visits to contact the specific unit prior to traveling. TDCJ has also...

wtaw.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate continues

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas DPS and many other law enforcement agencies continue the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Horse and canine teams are aiding in this search as well. Gonzalo Lopez was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives...
TEXAS STATE
wtaw.com

One Bryan Man Is Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License With Six Prior Convictions, And Another Is Arrested For Stealing An Unattended Car Outside A Convenience Store

The 46th time a Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail in 32 years, is on a charge of driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions. The Bryan police arrest report also noted the driver was also uninsured and he had 13 active suspensions on his driver’s license. The arresting officer stopped the car for having outdated vehicle registration. 66 year old Morris Britton is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Drive-by shooting on Morrow adds to rash of Brookview gunplay

A rapid volley of gunfire in the 2900 block of Morrow Avenue early Sunday left a woman with serious injuries and continued a streak of gunfire incidents this month in the Brookview neighborhood. Waco police described the incident just before 3 a.m. Sunday as a drive-by shooting. An ambulance took...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman hospitalized in drive-by shooting

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Waco. Police officers responded to the 2900 Block of Morrow Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She is currently in stable condition.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The search for a missing inmate in Leon County has yielded no results over the weekend, but officials are ramping up efforts to find him. “Today we have got numerous teams on horseback and well as canine patrols that are sweeping the area that we suspect he is still in,” said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were injured early Sunday morning by gunfire in a residential area near Henderson Park in Bryan, police confirm to KBTX. At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRAZOS CO. DETENTION CENTER INMATE DIES IN CUSTODY

Investigation is underway into the in-custody death of a Hearne man in Brazos County. According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Terrance D’Shawn Hammond was transported around 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after jail staff said he appeared to be in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 a.m.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Manhunt underway for dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville

(The Center Square) – A manhunt is underway for a dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville, roughly 40 minutes north of Huntsville. The inmate reportedly stabbed a correctional officer after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus Thursday afternoon, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says.
CENTERVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CAPITAL MURDER INMATE TAKES OVER PRISIONER BUS AND ESCAPES

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his shackles and get into the driver compartment. He then stabbed a correctional officer that was driving the bus causing the bus to crash. He then escaped, and the other inmates on the bus are accounted for and transported to Huntsville with a police escort. TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him. Highway 7 between Marquez and Centerville is closed. Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to Huntsville for medical reasons.
LEON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7

Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler. All kinds of opportunities are available to people right here in East Texas. Schools, law enforcement agencies, healthcare, and customer service industries were all represented today. Samuel Adams is a Detention Officer at the Smith County Jail. Updated: 6...
TYLER, TX

