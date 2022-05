Flip those advertising toggles all you like, Google is still in control of your data. There was plenty to take away from Google I/O 2022, particularly if you’re excited by the prospect of more Google hardware to buy. But various keynote speakers also touched on an equally important but less exciting aspect of Google’s core business — privacy. Or more specifically, the lack thereof. Unfortunately, none of them really seemed to understand what proper privacy actually means.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO