SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clearing skies overnight have allowed temperatures to cool off substantially this morning, but the flip-side of that means sunshine to start off the day! Today sees bright skies but cooler temperatures, then another cool down tonight brings in the potential for patchy frost in our northern counties. Rain chances are also in the forecast for Wednesday, and those chances are looking more likely.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO