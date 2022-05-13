ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 Rounds of Storms Today

By Katie Horner
KMBC.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first round ends...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 2

ValleyCreekTenn
4d ago

You can't trust Democrat news stations about the weather reports now days, CNN MSNBC CBS gives its going to be the worst in history floods we got nothing, so you can't trust DISINFORMATION NEWS

Reply(1)
2
KMBC.com

Chance of severe storms after dark tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today is a Weather Alert Day for the likelihood of strong to severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight. There’s a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this morning and this afternoon through 7 p.m. High 70. The chance of thunderstorms begins to increasing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Alert Day: Severe storms possible late Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A line of potentially severe thunderstorms is expected to move southeast across the Kansas City metro region late Tuesday night, bringing with it the chance for damaging winds and more. First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender said Tuesday will be dry for most of the day....
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City weather could see some more active weather Tuesday evening. Scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms are likely in the evening. A few storms may be severe with wind and hail as the main threats. The chance for tornadoes to develop is low.
KANSAS CITY, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Warm and Sunny Monday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lots of sunshine today. High 78. Weather Impact Day Tuesday with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible in the morning and afternoon. High 79. Thunderstorms will become more numerous Tuesday evening and night with some potentially becoming strong or severe. Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats with the strongest storms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain, some strong storms possible Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s overnight. Scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms are likely Tuesday, especially during the evening into the night. A few storms may be severe with wind and hail as the main threats. Highs will be near 80.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

T-storms expected to move in Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the low 60s overnight. Scattered T-storms are possible midday Sunday into the afternoon. A few storms may be severe with damaging wind and quarter-sized hail as the main threats. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. Look for more...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking some thunder tonight before a chance for severe storms Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated pop up storms are expected again this evening, without severe potential. Still, lightning will be a concern with these. Most thunderstorm activity will be confined to an area south of I-70, with a focus towards I-44. Otherwise, most stay dry overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by sunrise.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 08:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Northern Miami County in east central Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas Cass County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 810 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kansas City to near Overland Park to Paola, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Harrisonville, Mission and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 29. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 210 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 16, and between mile markers 56 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 224 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MO
KVOE

WEATHER: Thunderstorms dump brief heavy rainfall on area

Strong thunderstorms have triggered a chance for severe weather west of Emporia. A cluster of storms triggered a severe thunderstorm warning for southwest Chase County around 3:30 am. The warning was canceled early with no severe weather reports. The storms from early Friday dumped brief heavy rain on parts of...
EMPORIA, KS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KYTV

Wynonna Judd cancels Kansas City show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Artist Wynonna Judd has announced she will not be performing this week in Kansas City. Knuckleheads shared on their website that the show scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 had been canceled. Late last month, it was announced that Judd’s mother Naomi had died. On Sunday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Saturday Night Look: Royals Lose & Gunfire Rocks Nation

Right now a quick yet newsworthy peek at hottie Iskra's big butt inspires this overview of pop culture, community news and top headlines . . . Check TKC news gathering . . . This is all old news at this point, right? We don't really need to dwell on it do we? Fine. Let's get it over with. Carlos Hernández was not good. Hernández pitched four-plus innings and allowed nine runs. He struck out three and walked three. He gave up eight hits including two no-doubt dingers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

The stories behind Kansas City's most iconic signs

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. If you think the Western Auto sign hovers above Kansas City’s Crossroads district like some delightful, less-evil version of the Eye of Sauron, you’re… not wrong. The multi-story landmark can be seen from every angle, its glow blinking off windows along Oak Street and windshields on Interstate Highway 35. In a word: iconic.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

