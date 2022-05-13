2 Rounds of Storms Today

Effective: 2022-05-15 08:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Northern Miami County in east central Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas Cass County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 810 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kansas City to near Overland Park to Paola, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Harrisonville, Mission and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 29. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 210 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 16, and between mile markers 56 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 224 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

