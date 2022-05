Primary voters are going to the polls in five states, with closely-watched contests for House seats happening in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Oregon. Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing several primary challengers, one of whom is endorsed by Senator Thom Tillis, who said Cawthorn had "fallen well short of the most basic standards Western North Carolina expects from their representatives." Also in North Carolina, in the open seat for retiring Democratic Rep. David Price, a crowded field includes former "American Idol" contestant Clay Aiken, state Sen. Valerie Foushee and Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, who would become the first Muslim woman to serve in public office in North Carolina if she wins.

