MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An event that brings out cyclists from all over the country returned to the mountains after a COVID-19 hiatus. Hundreds of cyclists turned out Monday for the 45th annual Assaults on Mount Mitchell and Marion. About 700 cyclists started in downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina, and rode to either Marion (74.2 miles -- the Assault on Marion) or the summit of Mount Mitchell (102.7 miles -- the Assault on Mount Mitchell).

MARION, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO