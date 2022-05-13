Two drivers uninjured after North Side rollover accident

SCHERTZ, Texas - Police are searching for the driver of a car found with 25 kilos of cocaine inside it. Schertz Police Officers attempted to pull over the driver of the car that was traveling eastbound on the IH-10 frontage road around 7:45 p.m. Monday evening. The driver would not stop, and fled from police. The car was found a short time later near the intersection of FM 1518 and Woman Hollering Road, Northeast of downtown San Antonio. Officers searched the car and found 25 kilos of alleged cocaine inside. The driver ran off on foot.
