Two drivers uninjured after North Side rollover accident

SAN ANTONIO - A man was seriously injured overnight when he was struck by an SUV while walking on the street. The driver did not stop to help him. Police and firefighters were called out to the 3300 block of Poplar Street on the West side of town just after 4:00 a.m. early Sunday morning for reports of a hit and run. When first responders arrived, they found an injured man in his mid 30s who had been struck by an SUV. He told police he had been walking northbound on Poplar Street near Dokes Drive when he was struck by what he thinks was a black Chevrolet Suburban. He suffered serious bodily injury to his lower extremities and was transported by EMS to University Hospital.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO