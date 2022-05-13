First Coast Foodies grabs dinner with a view at River & Fort!

There is no wrong way to cut and eat a watermelon, but certain techniques can ensure you get the perfect wedge, chunk, or ball, depending on your preference. But first things, first: Yes, you need to wash the watermelon before you cut into it lest your knife transfer pathogens from the rind to the flesh, according to a spokesperson from Watermelon.org, an Orlando, Florida-based non-profit that represents U.S.-based watermelon growers, shippers and importers. You’ll also want to pat it dry to stop it from slipping when you make your first cut.
Comments / 0