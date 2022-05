Pluralist is an initiative aimed at recognizing the needs of underserved communities in need of life-saving organ transplant surgeries. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Black Americans are almost four times more likely and Latino Americans are 1.3 times more likely to experience kidney failure compared to white Americans. Despite the higher risk, Black and Latino patients on dialysis are less likely to be placed on the kidney transplant waitlist and have a lower likelihood of undergoing transplant surgery.

DAVIS, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO