Squealin’ good time is back in Mansura One day ‘Mini Fest’ Cochon de Lait Festival May 14

Susan Marchand Chenevert passed away, surrounded by family on May 11, 2022 at the age of 77. Sue was a woman of strong Catholic faith, with a special devotion to Our Lady of Fatima. She graduated from Cottonport High School and represented her school at Girls State. She was a majorette, played in the band and served as manager of the 1961 Girls Bi-District Basketball Champions. Having retired from Dow Chemical, Sue enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, playing Bourre’ with her sisters and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She was a longtime resident of Port Allen and parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was kind and loving, a devoted mother and grandmother. “Maw Maw Sue” will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Sue is survived by her son, Chris Chenevert and daughter, Tiffany Dykes (Brian); grandchildren, Celeste Gross, Cody, Jacob and, Alex Chenevert, Trent and Julia Dykes; former spouse, Bill Chenevert; siblings, Margaret Slocum, Jane Smith, Patricia “Pat” O’Quinn (Linden), Laura Potter (Phil) and Peter Marchand (Wanda). She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanchard Marchand, Sr. and Ella Mae Guillotte and siblings, Blanchard “B.J.” Marchand, Jr. and Henry “Hank” A. Marchand. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 9:30 am until 11:00 am Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Church Mausoleum in Brusly, LA. Donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

COTTONPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO