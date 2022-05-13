ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Vanessa Villela Reveals When She’s Getting Married, Wants To Show Women That 'True Love Exists'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215VAE_0fcssdtd00
netflix

During quarantine, Vanessa Villela had no idea that she would end up finding her soulmate. The Selling Sunset starlet struck up a friendship with Nick Hardy , who was living in England at the time.

“I didn’t see his face when I matched with him, I was like, ‘Oh, he looks good, he travels' … I was like, ‘He seems like a cool guy, it would be awesome to have a friend during the pandemic,’” the 44-year-old exclusively tells OK! . “We started talking, and it was just incredible. We understood each other’s jokes, and he made me laugh a lot. We’re both into meditation — it was like too many similarities, so we started a strong friendship. There was no agenda on his side or my side.”

But over time, the two realized they had a strong connection. "I was already having feelings because we were talking for a month or something already," she gushes. "He was already making me feel very good. Every time he messaged me, I would get butterflies in my stomach. But then I was like, 'What am I thinking? You live in England.'"

At the time, she was walking around with another actress, who advised her not to dwell on the distance. "You just have to be open, be vulnerable and not accept anything you won’t like and then you will find the right person!" she advises.

CHECK MATE! 'SELLING SUNSET' STAR CHRISTINE QUINN SERVES UP STYLISH SCHOOL-GIRL VIBES IN BURBERRY POLO, PLEATED SKIRT — GET THE LOOK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYJy3_0fcssdtd00
@vannevillela/instagram

During season 5 of Selling Sunset , Hardy gave the brunette babe a promise ring, but then he later got down on one knee — and the wedding is set "for the fall," she reveals. "I am going to try on dresses this week!"

The real estate guru loves that she can now "show women that true love exists and you don’t have to settle for anything that is not what you want and deserve."

She adds, "There’s someone out there in the world that will match that energy, match what you want and your values, it’s just beautiful. I feel like I am in the best time of my life in this moment right now!"

The soap opera star, who recently launched a collaboration with popular swimwear line LASCIVIOUS, was noticeably absent from the first few episodes of the Netflix show as she was sick with COVID and dealing with lingering symptoms. Despite the obstacle, she loves that people get to know her better.

"My favorite part is spending time with the girls. When we’re not filming, we are more focused on our real estate or other things that we have, and so we probably don’t spend as much time together," she shares. "Now I am open and vulnerable to the world so fans can see the real me."

As for where Villela stands with Christine Quinn — the two were close last season — the former says they haven't spoken in "three or four weeks" — but that is simply because their schedules have been hectic.

"I love the beautiful side of Christine – she is so funny, and she is just unique," she notes. "Things change in life unfortunately, and at the same time, there were some moments and some times where I think she is making some people upset, and obviously I cannot defend that. I don’t know what was behind her decision to leave the Oppenheim Group . I don’t know what her plans are, but I wish we were more in communication. I wish we could continue that dynamic and friendship that we have, but I don’t have any problems with her. I just wish things were different."

MEGHAN MARKLE, ASHLEY TISDALE, EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & MORE: SEE THE CELEBS WHO WELCOMED BABIES IN 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I953K_0fcssdtd00
@vannevillela/instagram

Even though Villela has been in the spotlight her whole life, she is "super happy" with where she's at in her career .

"Sometimes I don’t believe it. I am like, 'Wow, it’s incredible.' When I moved to the United States to do soap operas, and I was working in Miami with a TV network there, I obviously was recognized here by the Latin audience, but I always wanted to do the crossover. I never thought it would come in a real estate reality television show," she states.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Loved Up! Rebel Wilson Shares How She Met Her New Boyfriend, Reveals They 'Hit It Off' Right Away

Love is in the air for Rebel Wilson! While on the "U Up?" podcast, the actress revealed she's "now happily in a relationship."The star, 42, didn't identify her new man by name or reveal when they started dating, but she said they met through a mutual friend. "He'd known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,'" she shared. "And then we did."Right from the start, the Pitch Perfect scene-stealer had a good feeling about the guy — something she couldn't always say when she was swiping...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

From Highs To Lows, Singer Tayler Holder Gets Real About Life In The Spotlight: 'No One Ever Told Me What It Was Really Like Up Here'

While money and fame may be the idealized end goal for many, Tayler Holder knows it's all smoke and mirrors hiding the hurdles that come with making it to the top.The musician, whose popularity grew as a beloved TikToker, sat down with OK! where he opened up about the not-so-glamorous parts of fame his fans, critics and the rest of the world do not get to see. Despite experiencing some of the lowest points in his life in recent months, Holder, 24, has been able to use music as an outlet to help him get back on his feet.While discussing...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Ashley Tisdale
Person
Meghan Markle
OK! Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Become Increasingly Difficult To Work With, She's 'Extremely Demanding' Behind Closed Doors: Source

From trouble with Hollywood pals to staff behind closed doors, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith needs quite the attitude adjustment.While her bossy behavior may not be the result of the stress she's been dealing with ever since Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in March over a joke he made at the Red Table Talk host's expense, an insider spilled she's become increasingly difficult to deal with behind closed doors.In fact, Pinkett Smith, 50, has even had staff walk out on her as of late. "Will and Jada previously kept household staff for...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#True Love#Getting Married#Reality Tv#British Royal Family#Vannevillela
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reportedly Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Angling For Their Kids To Have ‘Nothing to Do With Him’

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized due to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor — who shares six children with Angelina — thinks his former spouse “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of Brad and Angelina’s six kids, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Shot Herself With Firearm

Just a few weeks after it was revealed that Naomi Judd died at 75 years old, her daughter Ashley Judd is giving more details about what happened. While appearing on Good Morning America, she explained how her family has been doing in the wake of the tragedy and shared why the family was hesitant to share more details about her mother's death. “She used a weapon … a firearm,” the actress divulged. “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”Ashley said it's important for them to talk about mental health so they can help others who are struggling....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram—Fans Are Begging Her To 'Stop The Lip Fillers'

No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

49K+
Followers
664
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy