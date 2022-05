Some losses are more damaging than others. Friday’s 3-1 loss to visiting Waukee Northwest probably won’t cost the Ankeny Centennial boys’ soccer team much of anything. “These games, because the substate seedings are already out, really don’t have a ton of meaning,” said Centennial coach Brian Duax. “The only meaning they really have is for seeding at the state tournament, and you have to get there before that even matters. It really only matters to eight teams.”

