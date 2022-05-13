ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

Old Town Looking For Businesses That Want To Occupy Pop-Up Village By Park

By Cori
Z107.3
Z107.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Old Town is looking for businesses to fill some recent vacancies at their Downeast Market Village of pop-up shops. These pop-ups are located right across the street from the park and splash pad on Main St. in Old Town. EJ Roach, Economic & Community Development Director...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

Those Receiving State Aid in Maine Can Visit The Beautiful Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens At No Cost

It's not easy to find family fun at low to no cost outside of a playground run these days. Times are tough for many right now and it's such a blessing to be able to make family memories without breaking the bank or sacrificing. Not to mention that invaluable feeling of being like everyone else. Those that have financial struggles often feel shame surrounding their situation.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Town, ME
Old Town, ME
Business
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
Old Town, ME
Government
wabi.tv

Construction on I-395, Route 9 connector gets underway

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work has officially started on a major project to connect I-395 in Brewer and Route 9 in Eddington. Crews working on the six-mile stretch are doing groundwork, preparing drainage and elevation to get ready for the new road. Paul Merrill with the MaineDOT says the project...
BREWER, ME
wgan.com

State approves 700-acre solar project in central Maine

Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has approved a 700-acre solar energy project billed as one of the largest in New England. Commissioners unanimously concluded that the Three Corners Solar Project in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township met regulatory requirements for the site but further regulatory approvals are needed. The...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Look Out for Maine’s Elusive Skunk Cabbage Right Now

The strangest most beautiful thing in those shady swampy spots of Maine is called a skunk cabbage and it is quite a sight to behold. You might also know this unusual plant as Skunk Weed, Polecat Weed, Meadow Cabbage, or Swamp Cabbage. You'll know this plant by its big, leafy vibrant green leaves, strange purple flower/fruit, and it's stinky smell. It was used by Native Americans to treat a wide range of medical issues, according to Native Plant Trust, and is found in the Northeast and the Great Lake States of the U.S. and Territories of Canada.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Mainers Can Fish ‘License-Free’ On This June Weekend

Celebrating Father's Day a little early but in the full swing of tourist season, the State of Maine is offering a free weekend of fishing for all Mainers. Free fishing weekends are offered a few times per year here in the State of Maine where anybody may fish without having to obtain a fishing license beforehand. The last free fishing weekend was earlier this year on February 19th and 20th to celebrate the final weeks of winter ice fishing.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Market Village#Park Series
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's fiddlehead season is back with big prices

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Springtime in Maine holds a window of opportunity for one of the region's most prized delicacies: fiddleheads. These whimsically named plants are sprouting ostrich ferns that are harvested right before they uncurl to full length. They are harvested this early in the season as this...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Central Maine Man Dies After Motorcycle Goes Airborne And Crashes

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Central Maine man is dead following a Sunday afternoon on Route 27 near Carrabassett Valley. The KJ reports that 37-year-old, Alan Rose, of Oakland, was having lunch near Sugarloaf before riding to Bangor. After lunch, Rose and another motorcyclist, 27-year-old Bryce Monteyro of Pittsfield,...
OAKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: Betwixt and Between

Dawn is an hour away, but the birds have already started up their morning chorus. I only recognize a handful by their song and have wished, in that futile way we wish we were thinner or taller, that I’d learned them long ago. My inspiration was Margaretta Thurlow who...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Z107.3

Your Kid May Qualify for Help at Maine Shriners Health Screenings

Anah Shriners will host no-cost medical screenings for children in Maine this weekend, to determine whether they're eligible for Shriners Children's Hospital. If you've never heard of these amazing places, Shriners Hospitals are a network of non-profit medical facilities around the United States that treat children with certain medical challenges. Hospitals are centered around a family environment and provide care, regardless of parents' insurance coverage or ability to pay. Eligible children are found through no-cost screening clinics that are available to all children in need of care for a variety of conditions, including:
BANGOR, ME
Down East

Fill Up at Station 118, Thomaston’s Gas Station Turned BBQ Joint

One recent afternoon at Station 118, in downtown Thomaston, a customer nursing an Allagash White and waiting for a to-go brisket was reminiscing about once, when the place was an auto shop, falling into the mechanics’ grease pit directly beneath where his chair was now. His grown daughter, sitting there too, remembered filling up her bike tires after school at the free air pump. After the station closed, the building sat vacant for at least a decade, until about seven years ago, when a local lobster distributor bought it with the intention of opening a restaurant. After some fits and starts, Station 118 began serving in the summer of 2020, churning out barbecue from the massive smokers out back. The interior was suitably unfussy for a barbecue joint, with painted concrete floors, a small bar, and stainless-steel tables. A glass garage door opens onto a post-and-beam patio with a corrugated metal roof out front. After just a year of operating during the pandemic, though, the previous owner put the place up for sale.
THOMASTON, ME
mdislander.com

Access, conservation among priorities for shellfish managers

ELLSWORTH — Maintaining shoreline access, preserving brood stock, better coordinating with neighboring towns and dealing with “bad eggs” are just some of the issues keeping municipal shellfish program managers up at night. But the payoff of a successful program is protecting both marine species and human livelihoods,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Weekend Wildfires Leave Local Fire Departments Spread Thin

While last week's stretch of sunny weather made a lot of folks happy, especially those who wanted to spend time playing outdoors, it also kept a number of Firefighters in Eastern Maine quite busy, providing a very challenging start to this year's wildfire season. Assistant Fire Chief, Cody Sullivan with...
HERMON, ME
Z107.3

Brewer Vehicle Hits a Bangor Garage after 100 mph Police Pursuit

A Brewer man with outstanding warrants is facing new charges after a high-speed pursuit and crash into a Bangor garage. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the incident started when Maine State Police Sergeant Aaron Turcotte tried to stop a vehicle Saturday night, around 10:00. The Ford Fusion, driven by 19-year-old Preston Kay of Brewer, was traveling at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour from Hermon into Bangor on Route 222, also known as Union Street. Kay refused to stop for the officers and started making dangerous passes, and so Sergeant Turcotte decided to call off the pursuit, out of an abundance of caution. The suspect vehicle was found sometime later after it had crashed into a garage on Randolph Street in Bangor. The driver was not in the vehicle.
BANGOR, ME
Down East

Dr. Sarah Parcak’s Favorite Maine Place

Hostess at her family’s restaurant, where the city’s most famous resident visited weekly. “Not many people can say, ‘I grew up seating Stephen King.’ Lovely guy.”. Among others, a Guggenheim Fellowship, awarded in 2020 — surreally, just hours after Parcak posted a massively viral Twitter thread about letting her first-grader go unschooled during the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Masking strongly encouraged, not a mandate

Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District staff want to know if and when an indoor masking mandate will be reintroduced into the schools. Boothbay Region High School teacher Mark Gorey asked committee members and Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler May 10 if there are any in-house criteria for a mandate.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy