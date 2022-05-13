Old Town Looking For Businesses That Want To Occupy Pop-Up Village By Park

One recent afternoon at Station 118, in downtown Thomaston, a customer nursing an Allagash White and waiting for a to-go brisket was reminiscing about once, when the place was an auto shop, falling into the mechanics’ grease pit directly beneath where his chair was now. His grown daughter, sitting there too, remembered filling up her bike tires after school at the free air pump. After the station closed, the building sat vacant for at least a decade, until about seven years ago, when a local lobster distributor bought it with the intention of opening a restaurant. After some fits and starts, Station 118 began serving in the summer of 2020, churning out barbecue from the massive smokers out back. The interior was suitably unfussy for a barbecue joint, with painted concrete floors, a small bar, and stainless-steel tables. A glass garage door opens onto a post-and-beam patio with a corrugated metal roof out front. After just a year of operating during the pandemic, though, the previous owner put the place up for sale.

THOMASTON, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO