Thousands of protesters took to the streets in central London in support of Palestinians and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was reportedly killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank.Activists chanted “free Palestine”, “1, 2, 3, 4, occupation no more” and held an array of banners and signs as they marched from near the BBC headquarters at Portland Place to Downing Street.Organisers said around 10,000 people attended the rally to stand in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and observe Nakba, which commemorates the displacement of Palestinians when the Israeli state was founded.A number of protesters held signs paying tribute to...

