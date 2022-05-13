ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

In Sweden, Misgivings Over Rushed Debate To Join NATO

By Viken KANTARCI, Marc PREEL
Sweden is widely expected to apply for NATO membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a surge in support, but many Swedes are uncomfortable with how quickly the decision-making process has gone. The country is set to reverse a decades-old policy of non-alignment in the coming days, in lockstep...

Rolling Stone

Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

At the core of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine is the notion of sovereignty — and in particular, whether Ukraine deserves it. Ukrainians, and the vast majority of people and governments in the rest of the world, say it does. Russia, which invaded the country in late February in an attempt to overthrow its government and make it into a subservient vassal state, says it doesn’t. Apparently, U.S. Senator Rand Paul also believes Ukraine isn’t a state, based on this head-scratching exchange with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
