Henry County, IA

Daily Jail Count

By Theresa Rose
 4 days ago

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office...

Cecil “Gene” Eugene Pratt,

Cecil “Gene” Eugene Pratt, 73, of Ottumwa passed away on Friday May 13, 2022 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Ottumwa. In accordance with his wishes his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Scattering of Gene’s ashes will take place at a later date. Memorials in Gene’s honor may be directed to Hospice of Wapello County or The American Cancer Society and may be mailed to the family at 606 W Walnut, Eldon, IA 52554. Friends may leave condolences online at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
OTTUMWA, IA
Change in Bridge Traffic

One lane traffic on Bridge over Skunk River on White Oak Road starting Tuesday, May 17th during daytime hours. Contractor will be doing patching work for the remainder of the week, weather permitting.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Deborah Eileen Collins

Deborah Eileen Collins, 72, of Albia and formerly Delta, Iowa, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia, Iowa. She was born June 6, 1949 to Bate T. and Dorotha M. Trainer Collins. Deborah was a graduate of Fremont High School. She spent most of her life...
ALBIA, IA
College Wrestling: Scorpil Signs with Iowa Wesleyan

Winfield — Winfield-Mount Union senior Lane Scorpil has signed to wrestle at Iowa Wesleyan. The former Wildcat — he wrestled for Columbus Community/Winfield — finished his senior season 45-2 with a fourth place finish at the state tournament in Des Moines. Over his decorated four year career,...
WINFIELD, IA

