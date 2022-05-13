Daily Jail Count

Cecil “Gene” Eugene Pratt, 73, of Ottumwa passed away on Friday May 13, 2022 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Ottumwa. In accordance with his wishes his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Scattering of Gene’s ashes will take place at a later date. Memorials in Gene’s honor may be directed to Hospice of Wapello County or The American Cancer Society and may be mailed to the family at 606 W Walnut, Eldon, IA 52554. Friends may leave condolences online at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Eileen Collins, 72, of Albia and formerly Delta, Iowa, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia, Iowa. She was born June 6, 1949 to Bate T. and Dorotha M. Trainer Collins. Deborah was a graduate of Fremont High School. She spent most of her life...
Winfield — Winfield-Mount Union senior Lane Scorpil has signed to wrestle at Iowa Wesleyan. The former Wildcat — he wrestled for Columbus Community/Winfield — finished his senior season 45-2 with a fourth place finish at the state tournament in Des Moines. Over his decorated four year career,...
