Daily Jail Count

Cecil “Gene” Eugene Pratt, 73, of Ottumwa passed away on Friday May 13, 2022 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Ottumwa. In accordance with his wishes his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Scattering of Gene’s ashes will take place at a later date. Memorials in Gene’s honor may be directed to Hospice of Wapello County or The American Cancer Society and may be mailed to the family at 606 W Walnut, Eldon, IA 52554. Friends may leave condolences online at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO