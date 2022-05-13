ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Jennifer Hall arrested in Kansas on Livingston County warrant for murder

By Randall Mann
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announced on Thursday night the arrest in Kansas of 41-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall, who was wanted for alleged first-degree murder in connection with the death of a patient. Sheriff Steve Cox said Hall is to be extradited at their earliest opportunity from Kansas to...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Drug charges filed against Cameron man who was extradited to Grundy County

Drug possession charges, including two felony counts and one misdemeanor, have been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court against 28-year-old Benjamin Keith Leach of Cameron. Documents report Leach was accused on April 2nd of possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC wax. The misdemeanor count is for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, prior offender. The documents describe it as smoking pipes.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe police report the arrest of two on warrants from Kansas City

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports two people were accused of being in possession of illegal drugs and under the influence of narcotics late Saturday night. Officers checked the well-being of two people, ages 24 and 26, in the 1300 block of North Washington Street and discovered both individuals...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man sentenced to seven year prison term with Missouri Department of Corrections

Trenton resident Jessie Lee Ingraham has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge and admitted to a violation of conditions of probation. In Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, Ingraham was sentenced to a seven-year term with the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as of March 25th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Altamont man injured in DeKalb County crash

The driver of a pickup received minor injuries when the vehicle he was driving traveled off a rural DeKalb County road early Monday evening and overturned onto its passenger side, striking a fence. Sixty-five-year-old Carl Uthe of Altamont was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph. The...
ALTAMONT, MO
kttn.com

Big rig overturns on Highway 46 injuring driver

A truck driver from Sheridan, in northwest Missouri, was injured Monday when the Freightliner big rig he was driving traveled off Highway 46 and overturned in Harrison County two miles west of Hatfield. Injuries were serious for 57-year-old John Steinman who was taken by ambulance to Ringgold County, Iowa Hospital...
HATFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Pickup and car collide on Business 36 in Hamilton injuring two

Two teenagers from Kidder were among three people injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Hamilton in Caldwell County. The crash occurred as a pickup containing the teenagers was crossing Highway 36 when the driver allegedly failed to yield for a westbound car. Both of the vehicles were demolished when they collided on Business 36.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 65 north of Chillicothe

Three people were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center following an accident early Monday evening four miles north of Chillicothe. The two vehicles were northbound on Highway 65 when a sports utility vehicle turned onto LIV Road 214 and attempted to make a U-turn, traveling into the path and striking the passenger side of a second vehicle. The impact caused the second vehicle, also an SUV, to skid and leave the road, strike a signpost, and overturn.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Independence, Missouri man charged in U.S. Capitol riot

An Independence, Missouri man is now charged for his actions in the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021. Joey Parker tells us about a tip that led to the man’s arrest. Devin Rossman is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and three other charges relating to disorderly conduct on the day of the insurrection. After a tip, investigators found a picture posted on Facebook the day after the violence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle crash injuries Kirksville man

A Kirksville resident received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating overturned on Highway 63 in southern Macon County. Twenty-three-year-old David Sizemore was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. The crash happened late Saturday afternoon on Highway 63 near Excello as the Southbound motorcycle went off the left side...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Brenda Louise (Compton) Sturm

Brenda Louise (Compton) Sturm, 63 years old, of Green City, MO passed away on Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Brenda was born September 1st, 1958 in Columbia, MO to James Palmer Compton and Violet Adaline Compton. Brenda graduated from St. Charles High School in 1976. After...
GREEN CITY, MO
kttn.com

Services: Daryl Gayle Hook

Daryl Gayle Hook, 94, of Kansas City, MO peacefully departed this life at home on May 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. The family will receive...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Boil advisory issued for a portion of Sullivan County

Because of water system maintenance work, some customers within the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District have been placed on a precautionary boil advisory. The advisory will continue until further notice for rural water customers on Route E, west of Highway 139 into Mercer County. Also included are those along Juke Box Street, Meadow Road, the town of Harris, and Highway 139 south of Route E to Manor Drive.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Pickup and farm tractor collide on Highway 129

A Branson resident was hurt Saturday afternoon south of Green City when a pickup truck collided with a farm tractor. The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Jerold Robertson was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 53-year-old Timothy Harrelson of Milan, was not reported hurt.
GREEN CITY, MO
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University sign Pirates2Griffons Pathway dual admissions agreement

Students taking classes at North Central Missouri College can now experience campus life at Missouri Western State University while completing their associate’s degree at NCMC. North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University have signed a dual admissions agreement called the Pirates2Griffons Pathway. The Pirates2Griffons Pathway allows NCMC...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education votes 4 to 3 to release Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent

It was a split vote when the Trenton R-9 Board of Education decided to terminate the contract with Superintendent Michael Stegman. The action came during an executive session meeting for personnel Friday morning, initially announced by the district office at 4 p.m. Friday. The action is effective as of Wednesday, May 18th which is the final day of school in the Trenton R-9 School District.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Input costs versus crop prices a top concern for a Missouri farmer

(Brownfield Network) – A central Missouri farmer says input costs vs the price he’s getting for grain has been his top concern last fall. Bill Betteridge tells Brownfield the $1200 fall price tag on anhydrous made him consider waiting to buy in the spring. “When I initially heard that’s what they were asking for anhydrous [I thought] maybe we’ll just wait until this spring and see if it’s any better, but that didn’t pan out,” he said.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Trenton High School Choir members receive awards

Trenton High School Choir members received awards during a recent concert. Instructor Tyler Busick said the students were selected for their leadership and musicianship throughout the year. Concert Choir. Outstanding Soprano – Faith Lee. Outstanding Alto – Brett Kennedy. Outstanding Tenor – Noah Wecker. Outstanding Bass –...
TRENTON, MO

