ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Wales fined over use of pyrotechnics in play-off win against Austria

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjK5T_0fcsqQRU00

Wales have been fined over their supporters’ use of pyrotechnics during the World Cup play-off win over Austria in March.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed world governing body FIFA had issued the sanction following the semi-final match on March 24 and warned supporters of the dangers of using such devices ahead of the home play-off final match against Scotland or Ukraine next month.

“There is no safe use of pyrotechnics in spectator areas at football events with their use having many health risks such as limb or digit removal due to their explosive power,” the FAW statement said.

“They can also cause loss of sight and have possible carcinogenic effects.”

Spectators were warned that entering a stadium in possession of such devices was a criminal offence and that anyone found guilty in the courts could expect a banning order.

“The FAW will work closely with Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the June international matches to prevent the use of pyrotechnics and will report any individuals to the relevant authorities if found in possession or uses such a device,” the statement added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyrotechnics#Austria#Faw
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy