Isolated showers and storms this afternoon but the big weather story is the heat. We are going to see highs in the low 90s today but climb to the upper 90s by late week. A high pressure ridge is allowing the temps to climb. Moisture increases late week into the weekend allow our chances for storms to rise as well. It’s still will be hot and humid even with the high chances of rain in the forecast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO