Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced that he “would never attend” and has “no interest” in the White House Correspondents Dinner after comedian Trevor Noah joked about his presence at the event last weekend. “One of my favorites, Ron DeSantis, is here,” Mr Noah said on stage. “Oh man, I’m actually surprised that he found the time. You know he has been so busy trying to outmaneuver Trump for 2024. I see you, Ron. I see you, player.”At a press conference on Monday, Mr DeSantis said that he was not present at the event and that Mr Noah’s falsehood demonstrates...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO