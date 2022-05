KENLY – The Board of Directors of the Tobacco Farm Life Museum has named Michael (Mike) C. Rhodes the museum’s Executive Director. Rhodes is responsible for the daily operations of the museum, for the long-term planning, policies, any research conducted within the museum, and for the museum’s fiscal health including application for grants to sustain the long-term operations and upgrades to the museum’s facilities. In addition, he is responsible for securing and overseeing the museum’s collections.

KENLY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO