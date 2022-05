TROY, NY – Section II officially released the sectional softball brackets to kick off spring championship time in Section II.Atop the bracket in Class AA was Shenendehowa, who finished the season 14-2 and who will look to defend their Class AA championship from 2021. Along with the Plainsmen, Queensbury claimed the number one seed in Class A, Ichabod Crane will defend their 2021 title in Class B as the number one seed, Chatham will be Class C’s top seed, and Salem will round out the top seeds in Class D.

