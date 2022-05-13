NFL schedule 2022: Here are the Week 1 odds

Though the NFL season is still roughly four months away, there is still new information for football fans to get excited about. The NFL has released its schedule , and with it, the Week 1 betting lines have been set.

The NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams playing host to the Buffalo Bills. Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson will make their Rams debuts, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford will start their title defense, and Josh Allen and the Bills will look to start a run towards Super Bowl aspirations of their own.

Another Week 1 storyline featuring a former Seattle Seahawk – Russell Wilson will get his first start with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, as his new squad will visit his former side in the Pacific Northwest. It will mark a dramatic changing of the guard for both organizations, and the Broncos will be in primetime for four of the first six weeks.

The New York Giants will start their season on the road at the Tennessee Titans, who will welcome back a now-healthy Derrick Henry. The New York Jets start Zach Wilson’s second season at home with a pair of highly touted rookies in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner that likely be Week 1 starters. They’ll do so against the perennially tough Baltimore Ravens.

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford celebrate their Super Bowl victory. Getty Images

Here is the full list of Week 1 odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (-1)

Baltimore Ravens (-4) at New York Jets

New Orleans Saints (-3.5) at Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-2.5)

Cleveland Browns (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-6)

San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) at Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-4)

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (-6.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos (-4) at Seattle Seahawks