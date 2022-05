PALO ALTO (BCN) Police in Palo Alto are looking for a woman suspected of trying to rob an elderly woman of her jewelry by creating a ruse Saturday. Police say that an elderly victim in her 80s was walking near Channing Avenue and Middlefield Road around 4 p.m. when a large, black, four-door sedan pulled up next to her and a female passenger asked her for directions.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO