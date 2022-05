May 15, 1:08 p.m. Update: The FOX 35 Storm Team is now tracking a 1/5 "possible" risk for strong to locally severe storms across Central Florida Sunday evening. The sea breeze storms are already getting active this afternoon with showers and a few lightning strikes. By this evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., the sea breezes will collide over the center of the Florida peninsula (near Lake County).

