Detroit's crumbling pedestrian bridges are in the spotlight this morning following a collapse that reportedly plunged a Detroit man near oncoming traffic on the Lodge. Ely Hydes, 33, was walking to a Tigers game May 9 when a chunk of the Spruce Street bridge in Corktown gave out under him, according to The Detroit News. Hyde told The News he fell 15 feet, landing in a grassy area near the freeway. "I got the wind knocked out of me pretty good," he said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO