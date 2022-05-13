NBA playoffs showing again why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player on the planet

Tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks get the chance to close out the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, thus far — and by far — the best series in this year’s postseason. In the Bucks’ stunning Game 5 comeback Wednesday in Boston, Antetokounmpo torched the league’s best defense for 40 points (16-of-27 from the field) and 11 rebounds, bringing his averages over the past three games to 38.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with second-leading scorer Khris Middleton sidelined.

It was already clear who was the best basketball player in the world. This series is just a showcase for anyone who hasn’t been watching.

Last year, the Eastern Conference semifinals appeared to cement Kevin Durant’s claim to the status of being the best player on the planet. Even after Antetokounmpo put up 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Bucks over the Nets in Game 6 and followed with 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the Game 7 overtime win in Brooklyn , the two-time NBA MVP declared Durant — who scored 48 points and hit an epic last-second shot in regulation while carrying the injury-ravaged Nets — was on another level.

A year after Giannis Antetokounmpo hailed Kevin Durant as the best player in the world, it is the Bucks two-time MVP who has a chance to win a second consecutive championship while the Nets superstar is already onto the offseason. NBAE via Getty Images

“ He’s the best player in the world ,” Antetokounmpo said.

One month later, the answer changed.

Antetokounmpo led the long-ignored franchise that drafted him to its first championship in 50 years, earning Finals MVP honors and a title more impressive than the pair Durant piggybacked onto the Warriors to get. After losing the first two games to Phoenix, the Bucks won four straight games with Antetokounmpo putting on one of the greatest performances in league history. In the clinching Game 6 in Milwaukee, he scored 50 points with 14 rebounds and five blocks while overcoming his mental block earlier in the postseason to hit 17 of 19 free throws. It was the most points scored by anyone in a clinching championship game in 63 years, the best title-winning effort since Michael Jordan’s final game with the Bulls.

For the better part of a decade — arguably longer — LeBron James had no threat to his throne. At 37, with increasing difficulty staying healthy and no playoff series wins in three of his four years with the Lakers, he is no longer part of the conversation. Durant’s case also was weakened this season. The 34-year-old was limited to 55 games because of a knee injury, then outplayed by Jayson Tatum as the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs.

LeBron James responded to Derrick Rose’s 2011 MVP win by dispatching Rose and his Bulls in five games in the playoffs. Getty Images

Antetokounmpo, 27, is in the heart of his prime, having already joined two of the three greatest players of all time (James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) as the only players to win multiple MVPs before turning 26. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t receive serious consideration this season for a third. Though four players (Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone) won at least three MVPs at the tail end of the 20th century (1979-1998), James is the only player to achieve the feat this century.

When Antetokounmpo won his second MVP in 2020, he averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 63.3 percent on free throws. This season, he averaged a career-high 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 72.2 percent from the line.

In 2020, he received 85 first-place votes. This year, he received nine.

Nothing’s changed, other than expectations, and the excitement of crowning new kings, reminiscent of Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and Derrick Rose’s MVP reigns during the respective eras of Jordan and James. Those hierarchies were put back in place after those awards were given. Jordan topped Barkley (1993) and Malone (1997) in the Finals. James needed five games to take down Rose (2011) in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic has won two MVP awards in the past two seasons but only one playoff series. NBAE via Getty Images

Jokic, who just captured his second MVP award, is already home , having only once won more than one playoff series in a single postseason. Embiid was eliminated last night .

Antetokounmpo, one of three players in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, now has a chance to complete a second-round upset — Boston was a -200 favorite to win the series — at home. Soon, he may have a chance to do what Tim Duncan, Larry Bird and Wilt Chamberlain never did: win back-to-back championships.

Unlike virtually every title winner in league history, he may win another ring without the help of another future Hall of Famer.

The Rangers’ season may be decided by who takes the ice tonight in Pittsburgh.

Again facing elimination in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Penguins, the Rangers do not yet know the status of Sidney Crosby, who missed nearly all of the final half of Game 5 after suffering an upper-body injury on a hit from Jacob Trouba . Penguins coach Mike Sullivan offered no update on Crosby’s status on Thursday.

The Penguins were outscored 5-1 by the Rangers after Sidney Crosby was sidelined with an “upper body injury” in Game 5. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Though Crosby’s diagnosis from the hit to the head is unclear — Trouba will not be disciplined for the collision , Larry Brooks reported — it is fair to speculate (the NHL’s comically vague injury report offers us no other choice) that the future Hall of Famer may have suffered a concussion. Crosby has a lengthy history with concussions, causing him to miss 109 games in his career. The Penguins star had been brilliant in the playoffs, notching a series-high nine points (two goals, seven assists) before leaving Game 5 with the Penguins leading 2-0. Upon his departure, the Rangers scored three consecutive goals, pulling out a 5-3 win .

Igor Shesterkin will be in net for the Rangers, but it’s unclear which version of the goaltender will show up at PPG Paints Arena . Though the Vezina Trophy favorite stopped 29 shots in a bounce-back effort at home Wednesday, he was pulled from the past two games in Pittsburgh, allowing 10 goals on 45 shots in Games 3 and 4.

On Thursday, Shesterkin, 26, was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy, along with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Toronto’s Auston Matthews. Shesterkin is the second Ranger to be named an MVP finalist in the past three years (Artemi Panarin, 2020) and could become the first Blueshirt to win the award since Mark Messier (1992).

Saquon Barkley and the Giants will meet the Bears in … [drumroll] … Week 4! Getty Images

The NFL released every team’s full 2022 regular-season schedule last night.

Brian Daboll’s first season as Giants head coach will start in Tennessee, and will include a trip to London to face the Packers on Oct. 9, a rare Thanksgiving game in Dallas and only one primetime game, hosting the Cowboys on Monday night in Week 3.

The Jets open at home against the Ravens and appear equally unappealing to TV networks, playing their lone primetime game in a late-season Thursday matchup with the lowly Jaguars.

Here are the full schedules:

Week 1: Sept. 11 at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 2: Sept. 18 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 3: Sept. 26 (Monday Night Football) vs. Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 4: Oct. 2 vs. Bears, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Packers (London), 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Week 6: Oct. 16 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 7: Oct. 23 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 8: Oct. 30 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: Nov. 20 vs. Lions, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 12: Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) at Dallas, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 13: Dec. 4 vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 14: Dec. 11 vs. Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 at Washington, TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 17: Jan. 1 vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia, TBD

Week 1: Sept. 11 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: Sept. 18 at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: Sept. 25 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 4: Oct. 2 at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6: Oct. 16 at Packers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 7: Oct. 23 at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 8: Oct. 30 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9: Nov. 6 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 20 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 12: Nov. 27 vs. Bears, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 13: Dec. 4 at Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 14: Dec. 11 at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: Dec. 18 vs. Lions, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 16: Dec. 22 (Thursday) vs. Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 17: Jan. 1 at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX

Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8 at Dolphins, TBD