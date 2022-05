Gemini season kicks off this week—in the midst of a Mercury retrograde. Here's how to navigate the buzzy and sometimes befuddling energy, according to the AstroTwins. In Scorpio, it's certain to stir up all sorts of esoteric intensity that could take weeks to parse through. Some of these intriguing developments could arouse your erotic impulses or inspire you to do things that help you feel a lot more comfortable (and seductive!) in your own skin. But in order to achieve that, you might also need to be a bit more discerning about who and what you get involved with. Hold out for the best, even if that means exerting willpower you didn't even know you could muster.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO