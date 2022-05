A set of $2,000 dentures are headed back to their owner after being found in the Gulf of Mexico off Gulf Shores last week. The story started on Monday, May 9th when Randy Williams of Wisconsin was visiting the Alabama coast. Williams told WALA he lost his dentures when he was hit by a wave in the water. He searched for the teeth but was unable to find them and returned home May 13th. That same day, Aaron Welborn of Mississippi was snorkeling near the shore when he spotted the dentures embedded in the sand.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO