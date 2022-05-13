First Alert Day Canceled : Downgraded Threat of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms this Evening

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Green; Rock The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Green County in south central Wisconsin Western Rock County in south central Wisconsin * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 635 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Albany to near Brodhead to 7 miles northwest of Lake Summerset, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Evansville, Brodhead, Albany, Juda, Avon and Attica. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREEN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO