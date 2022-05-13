ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

Niles police investigating deadly shooting of 14-year-old

Niles police are investigating what led up to a 14-year-old being shot and killed late Thursday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. near the Arbor Trails Apartments on North 5th Street.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a young teenager lying on the ground with one gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses who police say were walking with the victim at the time of the shooting said a light-colored pickup truck drove past them at the apartment complex and then drove back around. Police said the people in the truck got out of it and got into a confrontation before someone pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

The investigation into the shooting continues but police say they have interviewed a number of witnesses and they believe the suspects and victim knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404 or Crime Stoppers.

