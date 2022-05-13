ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, ND

Water still on the rise after winter storms

By Jeff W. Frith, Manager, Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago

DEVILS LAKE - The lakes continue to rise, coulees are still flowing with a considerable amount of overland flooding occurring. Chris Jaeger, Ramsey County Emergency Manager, has provided links to drone footage that show some of the flooding around Ramsey County roadways.

These videos can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGazCt4JCS8 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HMtBMNUVMw

There are many more township roads that are inundated or washed out, but the video focuses on the main roadways.

  • DEVILS LAKE 1449.09’ msl (1448.53’)
  • STUMP LAKE 1448.86’ (1448.21’)

AREA LAKE ELEVATIONS:

  • Morrison Lake near Webster 1462.35’ (1460.78)
  • Dry Lake near Penn 1451.25’ (1449.77’)
  • Big Coulee near Churchs Ferry 1450.39’ (1449.11’)

AREA COULEE FLOWS: Cubic Feet per second

  • Main Mauvais 1,010 (1,480)
  • Mauvais Trib #3 148 (456)
  • Edmore North 993 (874)
  • Edmore South 737 (328)
  • Starkweather 924 (958)
  • Little Coulee 211 (168)

Figures as of 8:00a.m. 5/06/2022 gathered from USGS web site: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nd/nwis/current/?type=flow&group_key=basin_cd

RAT = Rating being developed or revised

Ssn = Parameter monitored seasonally

*** = Temporarily Unavailable

Zfl = Zero Flow

Bkw = Flow affected by backwater Fld = Flood Damage

