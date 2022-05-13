ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

59-year-old Frank Liles dead after a motorcycle crash in Smith County (Smith County, TX)

Authorities identified 59-year-old Frank Liles, from Tyler, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Smith County. Officers actively responded to the area of FM 16, approximately 6 miles east of Winona at around 4:09 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash [...]

