Tony Vitello recaps Tennessee's game No. 1 win against Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee (44-6, 21-4 SEC) defeated No. 22 Georgia (32-17, 13-12 SEC), 5-2, Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Thursday’s contest is the first of a three-game series.
First pitch for game No. 2 will start at 5:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network) on Friday, while the series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) Saturday.
Tennessee entered the series against Georgia as Southeastern Conference East division champions.
Following Tennessee’s win against the Bulldogs on Thursday, fifth-year Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s media availability can be watched below.
