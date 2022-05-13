ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tony Vitello recaps Tennessee's game No. 1 win against Georgia

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMVfQ_0fcsisg200

No. 1 Tennessee (44-6, 21-4 SEC) defeated No. 22 Georgia (32-17, 13-12 SEC), 5-2, Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Thursday’s contest is the first of a three-game series.

First pitch for game No. 2 will start at 5:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network) on Friday, while the series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) Saturday.

Tennessee entered the series against Georgia as Southeastern Conference East division champions.

Following Tennessee’s win against the Bulldogs on Thursday, fifth-year Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s media availability can be watched below.

