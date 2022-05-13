ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gencor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $439,000.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The maker of heavy machinery used for highway construction posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GENC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GENC

