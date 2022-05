Fightful has learned more about the upcoming All Elite Wrestling video game. Several people that have done work with the game have said it was a very "happy accident" that Kenny Omega needed time off from the ring during the home stretch of the video game being produced. We've heard Omega has gone "above and beyond" and stretched far to make sure he can be of help in any way possible to the game, and the time off from the ring has helped provide that. We've also been told that AEW music producer Mikey Rukus had to put in a ton of work for the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO