ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

Old Town Looking For Businesses That Want To Occupy Pop-Up Village By Park

By Cori
Q106.5
Q106.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Old Town is looking for businesses to fill some recent vacancies at their Downeast Market Village of pop-up shops. These pop-ups are located right across the street from the park and splash pad on Main St. in Old Town. EJ Roach, Economic & Community Development Director...

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

Those Receiving State Aid in Maine Can Visit The Beautiful Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens At No Cost

It's not easy to find family fun at low to no cost outside of a playground run these days. Times are tough for many right now and it's such a blessing to be able to make family memories without breaking the bank or sacrificing. Not to mention that invaluable feeling of being like everyone else. Those that have financial struggles often feel shame surrounding their situation.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Construction on I-395, Route 9 connector gets underway

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work has officially started on a major project to connect I-395 in Brewer and Route 9 in Eddington. Crews working on the six-mile stretch are doing groundwork, preparing drainage and elevation to get ready for the new road. Paul Merrill with the MaineDOT says the project...
BREWER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Town, ME
Old Town, ME
Business
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
Old Town, ME
Government
WMTW

Maine city wins prestigious national award for downtown revitalization

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Heart of Biddeford has won a prestigious national award, recognizing the work to revitalize and preserve the downtown Biddeford commercial district. Biddeford is one of three winners of the 2022 Great American Main Street Awards, along with Hammond, Louisiana and Laramie, Wyoming. Monday's announcement from...
BIDDEFORD, ME
wgan.com

State approves 700-acre solar project in central Maine

Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has approved a 700-acre solar energy project billed as one of the largest in New England. Commissioners unanimously concluded that the Three Corners Solar Project in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township met regulatory requirements for the site but further regulatory approvals are needed. The...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Market Village#Park Series
WMTW

Browntail moth treatment canceled in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Plans to spray insecticide to treat Browntail Moths in Portland's Deering Oaks Park this week have been canceled because no new webs have been detected. There is still a warning for residual hairs and the city says there could be nests they have not found yet.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's fiddlehead season is back with big prices

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Springtime in Maine holds a window of opportunity for one of the region's most prized delicacies: fiddleheads. These whimsically named plants are sprouting ostrich ferns that are harvested right before they uncurl to full length. They are harvested this early in the season as this...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Central Maine Man Dies After Motorcycle Goes Airborne And Crashes

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Central Maine man is dead following a Sunday afternoon on Route 27 near Carrabassett Valley. The KJ reports that 37-year-old, Alan Rose, of Oakland, was having lunch near Sugarloaf before riding to Bangor. After lunch, Rose and another motorcyclist, 27-year-old Bryce Monteyro of Pittsfield,...
OAKLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Q106.5

Your Kid May Qualify for Help at Maine Shriners Health Screenings

Anah Shriners will host no-cost medical screenings for children in Maine this weekend, to determine whether they're eligible for Shriners Children's Hospital. If you've never heard of these amazing places, Shriners Hospitals are a network of non-profit medical facilities around the United States that treat children with certain medical challenges. Hospitals are centered around a family environment and provide care, regardless of parents' insurance coverage or ability to pay. Eligible children are found through no-cost screening clinics that are available to all children in need of care for a variety of conditions, including:
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Cody Jinks Announces Show in Bar Harbor

Cody Jinks has announced his first ever show in Bar Harbor. An acoustic night with Cody Jinks is coming up next month. The "Like A Hurricane" singer will make a stop at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, June 18. Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 20. Jinks will also perform...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

Two Things to Do in Downtown Bangor This Saturday Morning

Let’s start with a gem, Bangor’s European Market. If you haven’t experienced this Market on Buck Street, check it out. And bonus this Saturday they are moving outside. The greenhouse is full of beautiful blooming plants and flowers. But the vendors with the meats and eggs and...
BANGOR, ME
Down East

Fill Up at Station 118, Thomaston’s Gas Station Turned BBQ Joint

One recent afternoon at Station 118, in downtown Thomaston, a customer nursing an Allagash White and waiting for a to-go brisket was reminiscing about once, when the place was an auto shop, falling into the mechanics’ grease pit directly beneath where his chair was now. His grown daughter, sitting there too, remembered filling up her bike tires after school at the free air pump. After the station closed, the building sat vacant for at least a decade, until about seven years ago, when a local lobster distributor bought it with the intention of opening a restaurant. After some fits and starts, Station 118 began serving in the summer of 2020, churning out barbecue from the massive smokers out back. The interior was suitably unfussy for a barbecue joint, with painted concrete floors, a small bar, and stainless-steel tables. A glass garage door opens onto a post-and-beam patio with a corrugated metal roof out front. After just a year of operating during the pandemic, though, the previous owner put the place up for sale.
THOMASTON, ME
Q106.5

Weekend Wildfires Leave Local Fire Departments Spread Thin

While last week's stretch of sunny weather made a lot of folks happy, especially those who wanted to spend time playing outdoors, it also kept a number of Firefighters in Eastern Maine quite busy, providing a very challenging start to this year's wildfire season. Assistant Fire Chief, Cody Sullivan with...
HERMON, ME
92 Moose

Fire Destroys Victorian Home in York Beach, Maine

A fire Friday afternoon fanned by an ocean breeze heavily damaged a York Beach house that dates back to the late 1800's. Flames broke out on the ocean side of the Victorian-style house on Freeman Street near Wellington Avenue around 2 p.m., York Beach Assistant Fire Chief Paul Banville told NewsCenter Maine.
YORK, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Office Welcomes Randy Miller

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, announced that Randy Miller, of Newcastle, has joined the brokerage. “Randy Miller built a very successful Maine-business based on repeat clients and referrals,” said Chris Lynch, president, in a news release. “We have no doubt that he will continue to offer five-star service to his real estate clients, backed by our powerful marketing tools and network. We are pleased to welcome him to our Damariscotta office.”
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy