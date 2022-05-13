ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1 Full-Size American Pickup Truck Dropped Its Regular Old 2-Door Cab

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You might be surprised which new pickup truck is only available with four...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 42

Greg Mcnamara
4d ago

This is why there are no affordable pickups anymore. Not everyone wants all the Bells and whistles in a crew cab. Sounds like a decision the Democratic Party would make.

Reply(2)
42
Pzkfw43
3d ago

I'll keep my 94 F250....Does everything a new plastic truck will do, and doesn't come with $85K mortgage.

Reply(9)
22
Doppleganger
4d ago

Trucks aren’t for work anymore. Now they are just a status symbol. Pretty sad really. But, I do love my Laramie.

Reply(6)
21
Related
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ram Trucks#Ram 1500#Regular Cab#Cabs#Vehicles#Dodge
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
BUYING CARS
102.7 KORD

WA Driver Pulled Over And Fined for an Unbelievable, Unsecured Load…

We see unbelievable things in our lives from time to time, this takes the cake, though!. However, I've never seen anything quite like what Washington State Trooper John Bryant had to deal with on Monday! Apparently, people in Okanogan have been seeing a U-Haul with an SUV hanging out of the back for the past few days. People posted a photo on Reddit. Check out the "Idiots in Cars" post.
OKANOGAN, WA
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

104K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy