Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of a stolen vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, May 15th, the sheriff’s office received a report that 57-year-old Donald E. Millard of Oquawka was driving a tractor and had since parked it at a residence in Gladstone. The complainant stated they did not believe Millard had purchased it. Millard and the tractor were located in Gladstone.

OQUAWKA, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO