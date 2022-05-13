ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What now for Northern Ireland as Stormont assembly grinds to halt?

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Michelle O'Neill descends steps of Stormont Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

The Democratic Unionist party has chosen not to back the election of a new speaker for the Northern Ireland assembly as members gathered for the first time after last week’s elections.

The move, which leaves the assembly unable to function, marks an escalation after the party previously indicated it would not nominate for the position of deputy first minister because of its hostility to the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

What was supposed to happen on Friday?

Ninety newly elected members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) gathered at Stormont, outside Belfast, on Friday for what was meant to be the first day of business since the election.

Under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, the main nationalist and unionist parties are obliged to share power. Power sharing between the blocs requires both sides to agree on a speaker before electing a cross-community government.

After Sinn Féin emerged in elections as the largest party for the first time, it meant the new first minister would be the party’s leader at Stormont, Michelle O’Neill.

Why is the DUP doing this?

The party has said it will not nominate ministers to form a new executive until its concerns about the Northern Ireland protocol, which sets out post-Brexit trading arrangements for the country, are resolved.

Unionists oppose the treaty because of the extent of the economic barriers it creates between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The DUP’s leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said on Friday: “The protocol is a direct challenge to the principles that have underpinned every agreement reached in Northern Ireland over the last 25 years. It erodes the very foundations that devolution has been built upon.”

What has happened at Stormont today?

New MLAs have been signing in. They designate themselves as “nationalist” or “unionist” – an arrangement designed to facilitate cross-community voting on certain key decisions – though members who do not wish to designate as either category are considered to be “others”.

There has continued to be pressure from Sinn Féin and from other parties including the Alliance party, which has become Stormont’s third-largest party for the first time.

The Alliance leader, Naomi Long, said on Friday morning: “It’s hugely frustrating, as members of society, that we’re not going to have a government formed, that we’re not even going to have an assembly where the basics can be done, like scrutinising ministers who are still in post ”

What does the DUP refusal to back a speaker mean for Northern Ireland’s governance?

The assembly cannot fully operate without a speaker. This means bills cannot be scrutinised, debates cannot take place. New ministers, a new first minister and a new deputy first minister cannot be elected.

But the situation is worse than anticipated after the DUP had signalled it would in effect stand in the way of the the appointment of a first and deputy first minister in the power-sharing executive.

Northern Ireland is left with a caretaker government. As a result of legislation introduced a few months ago, ministers are still technically in their posts and in charge of portfolios, but they are very limited in what they can do and, for example, cannot take cross-departmental decisions.

What happens next?

Experts warn the situation cannot continue and governance in Northern Ireland will eventually come to a halt as the focus continues to shift to what the UK government will do.

The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, has reiterated her threat to scrap parts of the protocol, which she has described as “the greatest obstacle” to forming a new Northern Ireland executive.

Boris Johnson is expected to give a speech as soon as Monday on the future of the protocol after exchanges between Truss and the European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, which a UK source described as “tetchy”.

The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ireland says path chosen by UK on Northern Ireland of 'great concern'

DUBLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Ireland's foreign minister said the lining up by Britain of new laws that would effectively override parts of a deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland was of "great concern." "I deeply regret the decision of the British government to introduce...
EUROPE
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

DFDS Ferries imposes ‘nine years, nine months’ passport rule despite EU evidence to the contrary

Days after the Foreign Office and all leading airlines and holiday companies aligned with European Commission rules on British passport validity, a leading ferry firm is maintaining its own, much more stringent version.DFDS Ferries is telling UK passengers to France and the Netherlands: “The passport should not be more than nine years, nine months by the time you depart EU.”There is no such European rule. British passport holders travelling to the European Union and wider Schengen area – including Iceland, Norway and Switzerland – must meet two tests.Passport issued less than 10 years before day of arrival in EU.Passport expiry...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

A vindictive EU is stirring trouble in Northern Ireland

The rest of the world has largely made up its mind about the Northern Ireland Protocol, the arrangement that the European Union demanded as the price of Brexit. The story, for most overseas observers, goes something like this:. “Britain promised under the original peace deal to keep the Irish border...
EUROPE
The Independent

Voices: Sam Ryder got us second place in Eurovision – but it won’t ease the pain of Brexit

Well done then to Sam Ryder for coming a proud second to the unbeatable Ukraine in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Does it mean Europe now loves us? Let’s not get too carried away.A pan-European outbreak of Rydermania certainly feels unlikely. It’s a bit “emperor’s new clothes”, this, but surely I can’t be alone in finding Ryder intensely irritating? His high-pitched howling certainly shows he’s got the kind of blow-your-ears-off power that’s so fashionable these days, and which made him the first Eurovision nearly-winner to be launched via TikTok, but that doesn’t actually mean it’s pleasant to listen to. It’s...
MUSIC
BBC

Northern Ireland Protocol: Fact-checking claims about Brexit

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced plans to "fix" the Northern Ireland protocol - the Brexit deal the prime minister negotiated and signed. Boris Johnson visited Northern Ireland on Monday for talks, after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused to enter the new government because of the protocol. It came...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK tells EU: Without flexibility, we will act on N.Ireland

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Britain warned it might be forced to "act" in a row with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, raising the risk of commercial strife and deepening a standoff stirring U.S. concerns for peace in the province. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said...
EUROPE
International Business Times

UK PM Johnson Says Legislative 'Insurance' Needed On Northern Ireland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government needed an "insurance" option to unilaterally scrap post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, raising the risk of a trade war with the European Union. Johnson says the EU must make concessions on the rules - known as the Northern Ireland...
POLITICS
